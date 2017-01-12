Takata Expected to Pay $1B to Settle ...

Takata Expected to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe that Led to 11 Deaths in the U.S.

Read more: MSNBC

Japanese automotive supplier Takata is expected to agree Friday to pay $1 billion and plead guilty to charges of criminal wrongdoing to settle an investigation into the production and distribution of faulty airbags linked to the deaths of at least 15 people worldwide, 11 of them in the United States. A settlement of the ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice would come at a time when Honda and Ford are ordering new recalls related to those faulty airbags, which can overinflate when triggered by a crash, spraying shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

