Takata Expected to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe that Led to 11 Deaths in the U.S.
Japanese automotive supplier Takata is expected to agree Friday to pay $1 billion and plead guilty to charges of criminal wrongdoing to settle an investigation into the production and distribution of faulty airbags linked to the deaths of at least 15 people worldwide, 11 of them in the United States. A settlement of the ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice would come at a time when Honda and Ford are ordering new recalls related to those faulty airbags, which can overinflate when triggered by a crash, spraying shrapnel into the passenger compartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reuss: Ignition crisis was GM's change agent
|3 hr
|Solarman
|1
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|4 hr
|Kisser5101
|2
|Launch M-Diag OBD2 Diagnostic Tool Instruction
|8 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|Pre-Order Original Launch M-Diag for iOS Androi...
|8 hr
|My Car repair Park
|1
|2017 Chinese New Year Storewide 7% Off & Free S...
|8 hr
|My Car repair Park
|2
|KESS V2 WARNING: the tool is not updated error ... (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
|Volvo PTT Premium Tech Tool update to 2.04.87
|10 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC