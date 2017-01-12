Takata Agrees To $1 Billion Fine For ...

Takata Agrees To $1 Billion Fine For Air Bag Fiasco - 3 Executives Charged

Read more: AutoSpies

Shinichi Tanaka, Hideo Nakajima and Tsuneo Chikaraishi were charged in federal court in Michigan. The indictment came just hours before prosecutors are expected to announce that Takata has agreed to plead guilty and pay as much as $1 billion.

Chicago, IL

