Spectator Involved In Crash On Very F...

Spectator Involved In Crash On Very First Stage Of Rallye Monte Carlo

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

The first stage of the faster, much anticipated 2017 World Rally Championship season at the Rallye Monte Carlo was cancelled after Hayden Paddon's brand-new Hyundai oversteered on the icy edge of the road and crashed a cliff. It rolled over, blocking the stage road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals 9 hr ERIC 6
News A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a... 11 hr Solarman 1
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) Wed glasspilot 11,771
News Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10) Tue Babygirl 61
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... Jan 17 Second Amendment ... 3
V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16) Jan 15 Jdail2002 13
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC