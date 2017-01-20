Spectator Involved In Crash On Very First Stage Of Rallye Monte Carlo
The first stage of the faster, much anticipated 2017 World Rally Championship season at the Rallye Monte Carlo was cancelled after Hayden Paddon's brand-new Hyundai oversteered on the icy edge of the road and crashed a cliff. It rolled over, blocking the stage road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|9 hr
|ERIC
|6
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|11 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Wed
|glasspilot
|11,771
|Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Babygirl
|61
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|Jan 15
|Jdail2002
|13
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC