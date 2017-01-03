Sorry, Volkswagen's Rescued 2017 Rall...

Sorry, Volkswagen's Rescued 2017 Rally Car Won't Race This Year After All

When Dieselgate ended up killing off Volkswagen's World Rally Championship program, one man-one lone hero-stepped up to try and save it. The rally world rejoiced when two-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah said he aimed to rescue the Polo R program , but now we start the new year off with some bad news: it's not happening quite yet.

