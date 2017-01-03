SoCal Speed Shops Pete Chapouris crosses the finish linePete Chapouris

SoCal Speed Shops Pete Chapouris cros...

SoCal Speed Shops Pete Chapouris crosses the finish line

He may not have been among the original hot rod heroes out on the dry lakes of pre-war Southern California, but you could say that Pete Chapouris is the one who brought that original spirit of hot rodding back to life starting in the '70s and made it cool again. Chapouris passed away unexpectedly January 6. He'd had a stroke the night before and died the morning of January 6. He was 76. In a career that spanned a half a century, Chapouris and the teams he lead had won everything from America's Most Beautiful Roadster to his class at Pebble Beach.

Chicago, IL

