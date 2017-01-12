Self-driving buses are now shuttling ...

Self-driving buses are now shuttling folks around downtown Las Vegas

Read more: Digital Trends

Visitors to Vegas scuttling between the city's many attractions can now hop inside an autonomous shuttle bus to take them to their next stop. It's touted as the "first completely autonomous, fully electric shuttle ever to be deployed on a public roadway in the U.S.," a claim that appears to overlook Uber's Pittsburgh-based efforts .

