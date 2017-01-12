Self-driving buses are now shuttling folks around downtown Las Vegas
Visitors to Vegas scuttling between the city's many attractions can now hop inside an autonomous shuttle bus to take them to their next stop. It's touted as the "first completely autonomous, fully electric shuttle ever to be deployed on a public roadway in the U.S.," a claim that appears to overlook Uber's Pittsburgh-based efforts .
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|asgari1105
|28
|Honda's electrification plans include a new Ins...
|16 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Donnyg513
|172
|The Super Elm 327 OBD different from elm327 usb... (Jan '14)
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|5
|Tested VAG 4th 5th IMMO programming tools recom...
|Tue
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Tue
|jgrymes
|296
|Mod Squad: We brake for readers (Nov '07)
|Tue
|corporate handouts
|3
