Sebastien Ogier, Ford win WRC opener at Rally Monte Carlo
Four-time defending World Rally Championship champion Sebastien Ogier made it four Rally Monte Carlo wins in a row as the Frenchman gave the M-Sport World Rally Team the season-opening win on Sunday. Jari-Matti Latvala finished second, 2 minutes, 15 seconds back, in a Toyota Yaris on the Japanese manufacturer's return to the WRC after a 17-year absence.
