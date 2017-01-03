S. Korean Volkswagen exec gets jail term in emissions scandal fallout
A South Korean court sentenced an executive of Volkswagen Group's local unit to one year and six months in prison for fabricating documents on emissions and noise-level tests to achieve certification for vehicles for import. This is the latest fallout from VW's emissions-test cheating scandal that last year resulted in a sales suspension in South Korea, a once fast-growing market for the German automaker.
