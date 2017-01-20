Refreshed 2017 Porsche 911 Gts Models Revealed

With a twin-turbo engine already powering the 2017 Porsche 911 and 911 S models , it comes as no surprise a similar change would come to the refreshed 2017 Porsche 911 GTS models. Like the standard 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera S models , the GTS models' naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six engine has been replaced by a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter F-6 engine making 450 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque from 2,150-5,500 rpm.

