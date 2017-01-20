Refreshed 2017 Porsche 911 Gts Models...

Refreshed 2017 Porsche 911 Gts Models Revealed

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

With a twin-turbo engine already powering the 2017 Porsche 911 and 911 S models , it comes as no surprise a similar change would come to the refreshed 2017 Porsche 911 GTS models. Like the standard 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera S models , the GTS models' naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six engine has been replaced by a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter F-6 engine making 450 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque from 2,150-5,500 rpm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mpps v18 58 min My Car repair Park 20
ALL cars-High Mileage Stories (Nov '07) Sat Ducksworth 29
Audi Oil Reset with Xtuner X500 via Android Blu... Fri eobdtool 1
XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic... Fri eobdtool 4
XTOOL iOBD2 Mini OBD2 EOBD Scanner (Jan '16) Fri car-diagnostic-tool 15
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ... Jan 6 Spencer5 3
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,... Jan 6 Smsmobil 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,889 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,812

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC