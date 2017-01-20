Public Roads Are Dangerous, Rally Driver Discovers After Street Car Destroys His Wheel
Kris Meeke had to retire from the World Rally Championship's Rallye Monte Carlo for an incredibly stupid reason: his Citroen C3 WRC got hit by another car when it wasn't even racing, reports Autosport . This is Meeke's second crash of the weekend after breaking his suspension Friday after skidding off the road.
