PSA halts 3008 production after supplier plant fire
A fire that broke out at Recticel International's Most, Czech Republic, factory last week has forced PSA Group to halt production of the Peugeot 3008 compact crossover at its plant in Sochaux, France. Brussels-based Recticel decided to declare force majeure following the Jan. 22 fire in one of the Czech factory's production halls.
