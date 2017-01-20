Photo gallery: NASCAR Glory Road ICONS
Since opening in 2010, the NASCAR Hall of Fame's Glory Road has served as a prominent focal point that greets guests as they enter the Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina. In its third generation, the signature exhibit is receiving a complete makeover with 18 new vehicles and a new theme - ICONS.
