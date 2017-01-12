Peugeot battled dust, dunes, and floo...

Peugeot battled dust, dunes, and floods to win this year's Dakar Rally

Digital Trends

Peugeot has captured the top three spots in the car category of this year's Dakar Rally with the 3008 DKR, a new racer designed specifically for the event. The win is the French automaker's sixth in what's widely considered as one of the most challenging races in the world.

