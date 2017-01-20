Panasonic aims to move Tesla auto partnership beyond batteries
Panasonic Corp. aims to extend its partnership with electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc. beyond batteries and into self-driving technology, as the Japanese conglomerate continues to shift its focus to the automotive business. The electronics maker has placed automotive applications at the center of a growth strategy that targets corporate clients at the expense of low-margin consumer goods, where low-cost Asian rivals have diminished the dominance of Japanese firms.
