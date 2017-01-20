Panasonic aims to move Tesla auto par...

Panasonic aims to move Tesla auto partnership beyond batteries

Panasonic Corp. aims to extend its partnership with electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc. beyond batteries and into self-driving technology, as the Japanese conglomerate continues to shift its focus to the automotive business. The electronics maker has placed automotive applications at the center of a growth strategy that targets corporate clients at the expense of low-margin consumer goods, where low-cost Asian rivals have diminished the dominance of Japanese firms.

Chicago, IL

