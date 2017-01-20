Oil giant BP predicts 100-fold increa...

Oil giant BP predicts 100-fold increase in electric vehicles by 2035

Remember when we reported that 90% of auto execs expected battery electric vehicles to dominate by 2025 , and that 74% believed that a majority of todays' car owners would no longer want to own a car? I imagined at the time that these execs must have been nervous about the imminent disruption to their industry, but not as nervous as oil company execs. Now Business Green reports that BP has come out with its own predictions for the future , and they too seem convinced that electric vehicles will see rapid and sustained growth.

