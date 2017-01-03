Ohm My God! Mercedes-Benz Plans Elect...

Ohm My God! Mercedes-Benz Plans Electric AMG Models

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Car and Driver

While Mercedes is readying what may well be the most extreme performance hybrid yet- the 'Project One' hypercar using the same turbocharged V-6 engine and KERS electrical assistance package as the company's championship-winning Formula 1 racer-electric drive is set to play an increasing role in some of the company's lesser performance models as well. When we spoke to Mercedes R&D boss Ola KA llenius at the Detroit auto show , he confirmed that we can expect to see both part-hybrid and ultimately even EV AMG models, potentially including versions from the company's forthcoming electric-only EQ sub-brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) 11 hr jgrymes 296
News Mod Squad: We brake for readers (Nov '07) 15 hr corporate handouts 3
El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo... Mon car-diagnostic-tool 1
mpps v18 Mon My Car repair Park 20
ALL cars-High Mileage Stories (Nov '07) Jan 7 Ducksworth 29
Audi Oil Reset with Xtuner X500 via Android Blu... Jan 6 eobdtool 1
XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic... Jan 6 eobdtool 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,319 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,784

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC