Ohm My God! Mercedes-Benz Plans Electric AMG Models
While Mercedes is readying what may well be the most extreme performance hybrid yet- the 'Project One' hypercar using the same turbocharged V-6 engine and KERS electrical assistance package as the company's championship-winning Formula 1 racer-electric drive is set to play an increasing role in some of the company's lesser performance models as well. When we spoke to Mercedes R&D boss Ola KA llenius at the Detroit auto show , he confirmed that we can expect to see both part-hybrid and ultimately even EV AMG models, potentially including versions from the company's forthcoming electric-only EQ sub-brand.
