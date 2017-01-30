Not dead yet: Saab owners NEVS gets approval for a factory in China
Just when you thought Saab was dead and buried, one of its last cars returns in a whole new locale. National Electric Vehicle Sweden bought Saab's assets in 2012 after the Swedish automaker declared bankruptcy, and has been trying to get an electric version of the Saab 9-3 into production ever since.
