Nissan Rogue Sport

Nissan Rogue Sport

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Car Connection

The Nissan Rogue Sport is a compact crossover that slots below the automaker's popular Rogue but is smaller inside and out-not to mention less expensive. With the Rogue Sport, Nissan is neither introducing an all-new model nor a sportier variant of the Rogue; instead, it's an updated version of the five-seat Nissan Qashqai sold in a number of global markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Car Connection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mpps v18 7 hr My Car repair Park 20
ALL cars-High Mileage Stories (Nov '07) Sat Ducksworth 29
Audi Oil Reset with Xtuner X500 via Android Blu... Fri eobdtool 1
XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic... Fri eobdtool 4
XTOOL iOBD2 Mini OBD2 EOBD Scanner (Jan '16) Fri car-diagnostic-tool 15
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ... Jan 6 Spencer5 3
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,... Jan 6 Smsmobil 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,194 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC