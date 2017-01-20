The Nissan Rogue Sport is a compact crossover that slots below the automaker's popular Rogue but is smaller inside and out-not to mention less expensive. With the Rogue Sport, Nissan is neither introducing an all-new model nor a sportier variant of the Rogue; instead, it's an updated version of the five-seat Nissan Qashqai sold in a number of global markets.

