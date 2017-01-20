Nissan Rogue Sport
The Nissan Rogue Sport is a compact crossover that slots below the automaker's popular Rogue but is smaller inside and out-not to mention less expensive. With the Rogue Sport, Nissan is neither introducing an all-new model nor a sportier variant of the Rogue; instead, it's an updated version of the five-seat Nissan Qashqai sold in a number of global markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Car Connection.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mpps v18
|7 hr
|My Car repair Park
|20
|ALL cars-High Mileage Stories (Nov '07)
|Sat
|Ducksworth
|29
|Audi Oil Reset with Xtuner X500 via Android Blu...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|1
|XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|4
|XTOOL iOBD2 Mini OBD2 EOBD Scanner (Jan '16)
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|15
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|Jan 6
|Spencer5
|3
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,...
|Jan 6
|Smsmobil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC