Nissan may import its European-market Qashqai SUV to the U.S.
SUVs are extremely popular in the United States right now. So popular, in fact, that Nissan may pull a model from its European lineup to augment its U.S. squad of utility vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Mike
|207
|XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic...
|Sun
|My Car repair Park
|2
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Andy
|6
|2017 new Brake Fluid Tester FQA:
|Dec 28
|uobd2
|1
|Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw
|Dec 28
|lalaura
|2
|FVDI 2 FLY OBD Terminator add newfunction
|Dec 28
|uobd2
|1
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,...
|Dec 28
|eobdtool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC