N.Y. prosecutor drops charges against Fiat heir Lapo Elkann
New York prosecutors have dropped charges that Lapo Elkann, grandson of late Fiat patriarch Gianni Agnelli, falsely reported that he had been kidnapped in November in an effort to get ransom money. Elkann apparently concocted a fake kidnapping scheme after running out of cash during a drug-fueled partying binge, a law enforcement source had said after his arrest two months ago.
