My Bloody Valentine -- 'Only Shallow'
Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we'll provide the jams. The weather in Michigan has been pretty gloomy the last couple of days, and I love to listen to this album when I'm driving and it's shitty outside.
Read more at Jalopnik.
