Motormouth: New wheels need lug nut r...

Motormouth: New wheels need lug nut retightening

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Question: Whenever I have wheel or tire work done, the shop always makes a note on the repair order to return after 50 to 100 miles to have the lug nuts retightened. Is this necessary, or are the tire dealers just covering their butts in case of a screw-up? It is hard to believe that lug nuts properly tightened with a torque wrench would work loose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALL cars-High Mileage Stories (Nov '07) Sat Ducksworth 29
Audi Oil Reset with Xtuner X500 via Android Blu... Fri eobdtool 1
XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic... Fri eobdtool 4
XTOOL iOBD2 Mini OBD2 EOBD Scanner (Jan '16) Fri car-diagnostic-tool 15
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ... Fri Spencer5 3
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,... Fri Smsmobil 3
VXSCAN H90 J2534 Nexiq replacement software dow... (Mar '16) Jan 5 Ambrosio 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,723,004

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC