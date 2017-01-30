Mitsubishi's quarterly profit plunges 81% on fuel economy scandal
TOKYO Mitsubishi Motor Corp.'s operating profit tumbled 81 percent in the latest quarter, hit by falling sales, foreign exchange rate losses and costs from a fuel economy scandal. Operating profit dropped to 8.4 billion yen in the Japanese automaker's fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, from 43.6 billion yen a year earlier.
