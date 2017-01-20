Mazda's New Prototype Caught On Fire,...

Mazda's New Prototype Caught On Fire, Just Like Their Old Prototype

It appears as though Mazda didn't solve all of their reliability problems with their new RT24-P endurance racer. Between today's oil fire at the Rolex 24 and the fuel injector-caused fire at Petit Le Mans , this is the second race in a row where a Mazda prototype has had burst into flame during a race.

Chicago, IL

