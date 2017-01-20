Mazda's New Prototype Caught On Fire, Just Like Their Old Prototype
It appears as though Mazda didn't solve all of their reliability problems with their new RT24-P endurance racer. Between today's oil fire at the Rolex 24 and the fuel injector-caused fire at Petit Le Mans , this is the second race in a row where a Mazda prototype has had burst into flame during a race.
