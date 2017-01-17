Maserati salesman killed in crash after filming self on Facebook going 111 mph
An employee at Mike Ward Maserati in Highlands Ranch, Colo., died in a car crash last weekend after he uploaded a Facebook Live video of himself accelerating from 0 to 111 mph in one of the store's cars. Lauren Lekander, the lead public information officer at the Douglass County Sheriff's Office, said the crash occurred the night of Friday, Jan. 13. Douglas County and Highlands Ranch are just outside Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|glasspilot
|11,771
|Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10)
|21 hr
|Babygirl
|61
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Tue
|pisty10
|28
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Tue
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|Jan 15
|Jdail2002
|13
|2018 Ford F-150 - New grille, front, headlights...
|Jan 15
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|2020 Ford Bronco
|Jan 15
|VanjaIbanez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC