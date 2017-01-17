Maserati salesman killed in crash after filming self on Facebook going 111 mph

An employee at Mike Ward Maserati in Highlands Ranch, Colo., died in a car crash last weekend after he uploaded a Facebook Live video of himself accelerating from 0 to 111 mph in one of the store's cars. Lauren Lekander, the lead public information officer at the Douglass County Sheriff's Office, said the crash occurred the night of Friday, Jan. 13. Douglas County and Highlands Ranch are just outside Denver.

