Man Saved From Certain Annihilation By Drift
Sometimes all that stands between you and certain annihilation is the ability of an out of control driver to hold a vehicle sideways for just long enough. This van seems to be inadvertently pulling off a Saudi-style drift show , where a car-usually a big sedan instead of a van-swings to and fro to show off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|7 hr
|Pierre
|297
|Reuss: Ignition crisis was GM's change agent
|23 hr
|Solarman
|1
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Fri
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Launch M-Diag OBD2 Diagnostic Tool Instruction
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|Pre-Order Original Launch M-Diag for iOS Androi...
|Fri
|My Car repair Park
|1
|2017 Chinese New Year Storewide 7% Off & Free S...
|Fri
|My Car repair Park
|2
|KESS V2 WARNING: the tool is not updated error ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC