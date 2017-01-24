Lamborghini Goes Full Italian At Daytona, Catches On Fire
Normally, Ferrari is the Italian marque most associated with random car fires, but in the first hour of the 24 Hours of Daytona it's Lamborghini's turn to become a car-b-que. A fuel spill in the pits lit on fire, charring the rear end of the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Victor Anaele
|82
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Jan 25
|almassite
|32
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|Jan 24
|ERIC
|12
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Jan 24
|Cbridges19
|173
|Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil...
|Jan 24
|vs TPP
|1
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC