James B. Treece: Higher accident repair costs mean your customers need F&I products

13 hrs ago

In his latest column, a senior editor at Fleet Management Weekly predicted commercial fleets will face higher expenses in 2017. Among the reasons he cited are some that double as compelling reasons why car buyers absolutely need the insurance products that F&I managers sell.

