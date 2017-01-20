James B. Treece: Higher accident repair costs mean your customers need F&I products
In his latest column, a senior editor at Fleet Management Weekly predicted commercial fleets will face higher expenses in 2017. Among the reasons he cited are some that double as compelling reasons why car buyers absolutely need the insurance products that F&I managers sell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honda's electrification plans include a new Ins...
|2 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|13 hr
|Donnyg513
|172
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|farshid
|26
|The Super Elm 327 OBD different from elm327 usb... (Jan '14)
|Tue
|Ambrosio
|5
|Tested VAG 4th 5th IMMO programming tools recom...
|Tue
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Tue
|jgrymes
|296
|Mod Squad: We brake for readers (Nov '07)
|Tue
|corporate handouts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC