Jaguar F-Type 400 rendered as a sexy shooting brake
An extra 20 horsepower has been added under the hood. But even with a more sophisticated front fascia and a new set of wheels, it still pales in comparison to the possibility of a sporty wagon variant like the one pictured here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|almassite
|32
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|20 hr
|ERIC
|12
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Cbridges19
|173
|Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil...
|Tue
|vs TPP
|1
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Jan 21
|RUSSIAs VIETNAM
|1
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Jan 18
|glasspilot
|11,771
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC