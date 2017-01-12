Is The Goose Cooked? Judge Denies Bail For VW Executive Charged With Coverup
A US judge on Thursday ordered a Volkswagen executive charged in the Justice Department's diesel emissions investigation held without bail pending trial. Oliver Schmidt was arrested Saturday at Miami's International Airport as he planned to fly home after a vacation.
