Hyundai's Super Bowl ad, Hydrogen Council and more

In today's Drive-Thru, we have an alliance of hydrogen-fuel producing automakers, a sneak peek at Hyundai's ambitious Super Bowl Sunday commercial and some jaw dropping looks at the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S. First, let's smell what 'The Rock' is cooking for a Purple Heart-decorated veteran in this Wednesday edition of the Daily Drive-Thru. Rodriguez, who was the recipient of a Purple Heart and a big fan of The Rock, was in the midst of an interview for receiving Ford's Go Further community service award when the pro-wrestler turned blockbuster actor snuck up and surprised her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.