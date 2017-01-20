Hyundai's Super Bowl ad, Hydrogen Cou...

Hyundai's Super Bowl ad, Hydrogen Council and more

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

In today's Drive-Thru, we have an alliance of hydrogen-fuel producing automakers, a sneak peek at Hyundai's ambitious Super Bowl Sunday commercial and some jaw dropping looks at the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S. First, let's smell what 'The Rock' is cooking for a Purple Heart-decorated veteran in this Wednesday edition of the Daily Drive-Thru. Rodriguez, who was the recipient of a Purple Heart and a big fan of The Rock, was in the midst of an interview for receiving Ford's Go Further community service award when the pro-wrestler turned blockbuster actor snuck up and surprised her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals 5 hr ERIC 4
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) Wed glasspilot 11,771
News Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10) Tue Babygirl 61
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Tue pisty10 28
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... Tue Second Amendment ... 3
V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16) Jan 15 Jdail2002 13
2018 Ford F-150 - New grille, front, headlights... Jan 15 VanjaIbanez 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC