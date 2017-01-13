How Fiat Chrysler's diesel woes diffe...

How Fiat Chrysler's diesel woes differ from VW scandal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

After the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took action, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles found itself with its own diesel emissions debacle on its hands Friday -- the possibility of fines, repairs and a publicity black eye that go with it. How Fiat Chrysler's diesel woes differ from VW scandal After the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took action, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles found itself with its own diesel emissions debacle on its hands Friday -- the possibility of fines, repairs and a publicity black eye that go with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reuss: Ignition crisis was GM's change agent 6 hr Solarman 1
News 5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr... 8 hr Kisser5101 2
Launch M-Diag OBD2 Diagnostic Tool Instruction 11 hr car-diagnostic-tool 2
Pre-Order Original Launch M-Diag for iOS Androi... 12 hr My Car repair Park 1
2017 Chinese New Year Storewide 7% Off & Free S... 12 hr My Car repair Park 2
KESS V2 WARNING: the tool is not updated error ... (Jan '16) 14 hr Ambrosio 2
Volvo PTT Premium Tech Tool update to 2.04.87 14 hr Ambrosio 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,865 • Total comments across all topics: 277,897,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC