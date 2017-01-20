How Bernie Ecclestone Saved F1 And Made Everyone Hate Him In The Process

While it's highly tempting to say "good riddance" to Formula One's infamous loose cannon autocrat-gnome Bernie Ecclestone, we probably wouldn't be arguing about F1 at all had he not been there. Ecclestone was instrumental in saving the sport in the 1970s and making it the international business powerhouse it is in the process-no matter who he burned along the way, including the fans.

