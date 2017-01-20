GM to invest $1 billion in U.S. manuf...

GM to invest $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing, move axle work from Mexico

General Motors today said it would invest $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations to create or retain 1,500 jobs in this country. The automaker, in an announcement timed to ease pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, also said it would move production of pickup axles from Mexico to Michigan and create at least 5,000 more U.S. jobs in other parts of its business during the next few years.

