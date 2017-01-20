General Motors to Invest $1 Billion, Add 1,000 Jobs in U.S., Sources Say
General Motors, one of several automakers criticized for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S., plans to add more than a thousand jobs in the U.S., according to sources who shared the plans with CNBC. The jobs are part of a $1 billion investment the automaker is making into GM facilities in the U.S. "These are investments and decisions that are good for the business and have been in the works for some time," a GM spokesperson told NBC News, but the announcement shows the automaker is becoming more vocal in publicizing how many Americans it employs.
