Fudge ripple swirl and cars gone wild: What people think of '18 Toyota Camry
Toyota has retooled the eighth-generation Camry -- America's best-selling car for 15 straight years -- with a far bolder design, improved handling, upscale interior materials and sporty driving dynamics. The goal is to reinvent the venerable midsize sedan against the shift to crossovers.
