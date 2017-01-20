Fudge ripple swirl and cars gone wild...

Fudge ripple swirl and cars gone wild: What people think of '18 Toyota Camry

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Toyota has retooled the eighth-generation Camry -- America's best-selling car for 15 straight years -- with a far bolder design, improved handling, upscale interior materials and sporty driving dynamics. The goal is to reinvent the venerable midsize sedan against the shift to crossovers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) 7 hr farshid 26
The Super Elm 327 OBD different from elm327 usb... (Jan '14) 8 hr Ambrosio 5
Tested VAG 4th 5th IMMO programming tools recom... 9 hr car-diagnostic-tool 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) 21 hr jgrymes 296
News Mod Squad: We brake for readers (Nov '07) Tue corporate handouts 3
El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo... Mon car-diagnostic-tool 1
mpps v18 Mon My Car repair Park 20
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC