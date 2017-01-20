Former VW Ceo faces fraud probe over diesel scandal

Prosecutors in Germany have indicated former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn could have known about the diesel emissions-cheating efforts earlier than he told investigators, Automotive News Europe reports, amid an expansion of their investigation into the Volkswagen diesel crisis . The former CEO is now being investigated by prosecutors in Braunschweig, Lower Saxony, on suspicion of fraud, based on evidence the office says it has collected from records and witnesses.

