Former VW Ceo faces fraud probe over diesel scandal
Prosecutors in Germany have indicated former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn could have known about the diesel emissions-cheating efforts earlier than he told investigators, Automotive News Europe reports, amid an expansion of their investigation into the Volkswagen diesel crisis . The former CEO is now being investigated by prosecutors in Braunschweig, Lower Saxony, on suspicion of fraud, based on evidence the office says it has collected from records and witnesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|Chrisry
|174
|Chevy touts Bolt as special, but not weird
|5 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|DAF VCI Lite (V1) Fully Replace DAF VCI 560 DAF...
|12 hr
|babour
|3
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|22 hr
|negehememar
|33
|Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Victor Anaele
|82
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|Jan 24
|ERIC
|12
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC