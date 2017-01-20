Former VW Ceo faces fraud probe over ...

Former VW Ceo faces fraud probe over diesel scandal

Read more: AutoWeek

Prosecutors in Germany have indicated former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn could have known about the diesel emissions-cheating efforts earlier than he told investigators, Automotive News Europe reports, amid an expansion of their investigation into the Volkswagen diesel crisis . The former CEO is now being investigated by prosecutors in Braunschweig, Lower Saxony, on suspicion of fraud, based on evidence the office says it has collected from records and witnesses.

Chicago, IL

