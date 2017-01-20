Ford's SmartLink connectivity system ...

Ford's SmartLink connectivity system teaches older cars new tech tricks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

New cars are available with an increasingly-elaborate array of tech , but that means the hardware in older cars can be rendered obsolete well before the vehicles themselves have ended their useful lives. Ford aims to solve that problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least... Wed just a guy i knew 2
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) Wed almassite 32
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals Tue ERIC 12
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Jan 24 Cbridges19 173
News Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil... Jan 24 vs TPP 1
News A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a... Jan 19 Solarman 1
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) Jan 18 glasspilot 11,771
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,753 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC