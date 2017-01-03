Ford, Toyota form telematics alliance...

Ford, Toyota form telematics alliance with other automakers, suppliers to stymie Google, Apple

20 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Ford Motor and Toyota Motor have formed a consortium with four other automakers to speed development of auto-industry standards for in-vehicle apps, a step toward preventing Apple and Google from controlling how drivers connect smartphones to their cars and trucks. Ford and Toyota said that Mazda Motor, PSA Group, Fuji Heavy Industries and Suzuki Motor have joined their SmartDeviceLink Consortium.

