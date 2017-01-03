Ford, Toyota form telematics alliance with other automakers, suppliers to stymie Google, Apple
Ford Motor and Toyota Motor have formed a consortium with four other automakers to speed development of auto-industry standards for in-vehicle apps, a step toward preventing Apple and Google from controlling how drivers connect smartphones to their cars and trucks. Ford and Toyota said that Mazda Motor, PSA Group, Fuji Heavy Industries and Suzuki Motor have joined their SmartDeviceLink Consortium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VXSCAN H90 J2534 Nexiq replacement software dow... (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Ambrosio
|3
|Free download TL866CS TL866A eeprom programmer ...
|5 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
|MVCI echstream verified working on Win 8.1 & WI... (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
|Carprog clone cannot read 24cxx solution (May '16)
|5 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
|carprog clone version, how it work? (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Ambrosio
|3
|ECM titanium 1.61 full on mega (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Ambrosio
|2
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|7
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC