Ford Reveals 2017 GT Will Be Armed With A 647HP Twin Turbo V6
The Blue Oval surprised everyone at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit back in 2015 when they introduced the prototype of the new GT and now after deliveries have already started we finally get the complete specifications sheet. So, we now know the biturbo 3.5-liter V6 engine packs a meaty 647 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 550 pound-feet from 5,900 rpm and in coupe form the GT tips the scales at 3,054 pounds , dry.
