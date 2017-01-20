Ford of Europe bracing for $600 milli...

Ford of Europe bracing for $600 million Brexit currency hit

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Ford Motor Co.' s 2017 earnings will be hit by a delayed currency impact of at least $600 million from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the carmaker told Reuters, putting last year's record European profit levels beyond reach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least... Wed just a guy i knew 2
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) Jan 25 almassite 32
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals Jan 24 ERIC 12
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Jan 24 Cbridges19 173
News Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil... Jan 24 vs TPP 1
News A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a... Jan 19 Solarman 1
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) Jan 18 glasspilot 11,771
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Ferguson
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,338,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC