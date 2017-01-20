Ford of Europe bracing for $600 million Brexit currency hit
Ford Motor Co.' s 2017 earnings will be hit by a delayed currency impact of at least $600 million from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the carmaker told Reuters, putting last year's record European profit levels beyond reach.
