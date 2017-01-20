Ford expects $2 billion hit to 2016 net income over pension accounting change
Ford Motor Co. said Friday that a change in how it accounts for pensions will result in a $2 billion hit to its 2016 net income, according to a document filed In late 2015, the automaker changed how it values pensions and other retiree benefits by counting them in the year they were incurred instead of amortizing them over a number of years.
