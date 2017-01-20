Ford contract worker injured in Dearb...

Ford contract worker injured in Dearborn plant accident

Read more: Automotive News

A Ford Motor Co. contract worker was seriously injured Wednesday morning after falling from a crane at the automaker's Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant.

