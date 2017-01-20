For $67,500, Would You Buy This 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS... From A Junkyard?
Normally you'd expect to buy your Ferrari from some chichi showroom, but today's Nice Price or Crack Pipe 308 is offered by a Porsche parts palace. Maybe that means they'll part with it for a song! Would you date Lindsay Lohan? How about Charlie "Winning" Sheen? Either of those folks is a walking-sometimes stumbling-train wreck, but man just think of the stories you could tell your friends should you survive the ride! That's sort of how many of us imagined buying yesterday's 2008 Audi S4 cabriolet .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|farshid
|26
|The Super Elm 327 OBD different from elm327 usb... (Jan '14)
|5 hr
|Ambrosio
|5
|Tested VAG 4th 5th IMMO programming tools recom...
|6 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|18 hr
|jgrymes
|296
|Mod Squad: We brake for readers (Nov '07)
|22 hr
|corporate handouts
|3
|El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo...
|Mon
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|mpps v18
|Mon
|My Car repair Park
|20
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC