For $67,500, Would You Buy This 1978 ...

For $67,500, Would You Buy This 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS... From A Junkyard?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Normally you'd expect to buy your Ferrari from some chichi showroom, but today's Nice Price or Crack Pipe 308 is offered by a Porsche parts palace. Maybe that means they'll part with it for a song! Would you date Lindsay Lohan? How about Charlie "Winning" Sheen? Either of those folks is a walking-sometimes stumbling-train wreck, but man just think of the stories you could tell your friends should you survive the ride! That's sort of how many of us imagined buying yesterday's 2008 Audi S4 cabriolet .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) 4 hr farshid 26
The Super Elm 327 OBD different from elm327 usb... (Jan '14) 5 hr Ambrosio 5
Tested VAG 4th 5th IMMO programming tools recom... 6 hr car-diagnostic-tool 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) 18 hr jgrymes 296
News Mod Squad: We brake for readers (Nov '07) 22 hr corporate handouts 3
El-50448 Auto TPMS Activation Tool $44.99 fo... Mon car-diagnostic-tool 1
mpps v18 Mon My Car repair Park 20
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,471 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,253

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC