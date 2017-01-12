Florida Man Is Not James Bond, Gets C...

Florida Man Is Not James Bond, Gets Caught With License Plate Gadget

If you've ever seen Goldfinger or basically half of the James Bond movies, you've probably thought about how neat the rotating license plate gadgets on the British superspy's cars were. Too bad it doesn't work out so great in the real world.

