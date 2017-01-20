First Look: 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport
After posting its best sales year of all time and jumping the Altima as the brand's top seller, Nissan is doing the only logical thing there is to do with the Rogue: make it smaller. Nissan will add a compact version of the crossover SUV, dubbed the Rogue Sport, to its 2017 model year lineup, aiming to attract young buyers with active lifestyles, or, in other words, millennials.
