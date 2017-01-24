Feel This Audi Driver's Terror Throug...

Feel This Audi Driver's Terror Through The Screen At This Rainy Daytona Spin

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

You know what view I wouldn't like to see? The side of a Porsche 911 GT3 R spinning in front of me. This is how wet it was before tonight's 24 Hours of Daytona got even wetter and was yellow-flagged for heavy rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07) 20 hr Victor Anaele 82
News Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least... Jan 25 just a guy i knew 2
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) Jan 25 almassite 32
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals Jan 24 ERIC 12
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Jan 24 Cbridges19 173
News Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil... Jan 24 vs TPP 1
News A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a... Jan 19 Solarman 1
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,370,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC