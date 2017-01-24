Feel This Audi Driver's Terror Through The Screen At This Rainy Daytona Spin
You know what view I wouldn't like to see? The side of a Porsche 911 GT3 R spinning in front of me. This is how wet it was before tonight's 24 Hours of Daytona got even wetter and was yellow-flagged for heavy rain.
