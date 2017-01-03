FCA's electric minivan concept is an opportunity to reboot image
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is laying out a vision of a battery-powered, self-driving minivan that it bets even a millennial could love. That may not be enough to shake the automaker's image as the purveyor of the least fuel-efficient fleet in the U.S. The minivan, whose design concept is called the Chrysler Portal, would have a 250-mile electric range and enough screens, ports and social media options to entertain young families while software handles much of the driving.
