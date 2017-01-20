FBI reportedly arrests Volkswagen executive in emissions scandal
A Volkswagen executive was arrested in Florida in the emissions scandal that allowed thousands of cars to emit toxic levels of nitrogen oxide. Oliver Schmidt was arrested on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States on Saturday and is expected to be arraigned in federal court Monday in Detroit, according to a New York Times report.
