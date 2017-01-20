FBI reportedly arrests U.S. VW exec on dieselgate fraud conspiracy charges
Timing can be crucial in business and politics - and in criminal negotiations. All three interests could be involved in the reported arrest of a top VW executive on January 7. Volkswagen's former U.S. regulations compliance executive, Oliver Schmidt, has reportedly been arrested on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to The New York Times .
